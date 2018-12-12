Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Lansing radio's Tom Crawford joined the podcast, talking about some hot football and basketball topics with senior editor John Borton.

Crawford touched on a possibility of an expanded football playoff, players not participating in bowl games, and engaged in some 10-0 Michigan basketball chatter.

Here's what Crawford had to say.