{{ timeAgo('2018-12-12 14:30:00 -0600') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Lansing radio's Tom Crawford joined the podcast, talking about some hot football and basketball topics with senior editor John Borton.

Crawford touched on a possibility of an expanded football playoff, players not participating in bowl games, and engaged in some 10-0 Michigan basketball chatter.

Here's what Crawford had to say.


