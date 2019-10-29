Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford came away so impressed with Michigan's win over Notre Dame, he's making a bold call on the season from here on out.
Crawford joined senior editor John Borton to break down the win over the Irish, and what it means for Jim Harbaugh's crew. Crawford predicted a double-digit U-M win, but didn't see 45-14 in the cards. Now, he says, the sky is the limit.
Here's what Crawford has to say …
