News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 10:45:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, making a bold prediction about The Game on Saturday.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk about the match-up of the unbeaten, seemingly unbeatable Buckeyes and Michigan's red-hot team at Michigan Stadium. Crawford was in the stands in 1969 when the Wolverines got it done, and he

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are looking to clamp the nutcracker on the Buckeyes this Saturday.
Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are looking to clamp the nutcracker on the Buckeyes this Saturday.

Here's what Crawford had to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}