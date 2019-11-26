Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, making a bold prediction about The Game on Saturday. Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk about the match-up of the unbeaten, seemingly unbeatable Buckeyes and Michigan's red-hot team at Michigan Stadium. Crawford was in the stands in 1969 when the Wolverines got it done, and he

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are looking to clamp the nutcracker on the Buckeyes this Saturday.