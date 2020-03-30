Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk Michigan football and basketball.
Topic one involves whether there will even be a football season, a much-discussed subject this week. Further, Crawford gives his takes on a potential Michigan basketball lineup for next year.
Here is what Crawford had to say…
