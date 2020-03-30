News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 11:08:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk Michigan football and basketball.

Topic one involves whether there will even be a football season, a much-discussed subject this week. Further, Crawford gives his takes on a potential Michigan basketball lineup for next year.


Jim Harbaugh is preparing for whatever comes as Michigan goes through a spring without spring ball.
Here is what Crawford had to say…


