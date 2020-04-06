News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks about options for a football season in the fall, and more, on the podcast.

Crawford joined senior editor John Borton to discuss the potential for a cancelled season, and what happens if Michigan and other schools are able to play a partial one, in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. They also discuss the employment impact, including recent layoffs in the sports talk industry, and more.

Rising junior wideout Ronnie Bell could ring up big numbers if the bell doesn't toll for college football.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Here's what Crawford had to say…


