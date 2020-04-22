Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about the potential return of football, and Michigan's defense. Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the announced return of Purdue students to campus this coming fall. They also dive into ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and his partial backtrack on previous comments, and talk about the potential impact of new coaches on Michigan's defensive approach against Ohio State.

Jim Harbaugh is hoping for an early Big Ten rematch with Penn State in Michigan Stadium.

