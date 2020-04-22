Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about the potential return of football, and Michigan's defense.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the announced return of Purdue students to campus this coming fall. They also dive into ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and his partial backtrack on previous comments, and talk about the potential impact of new coaches on Michigan's defensive approach against Ohio State.
Here's what Crawford had to say…
