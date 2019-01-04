Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 20:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football-Hoops Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor
Michigan finished the season on a down note, leaving Jim Harbaugh & Co. more work to do.

Lansing radio's Tom Crawford joined senior editor John Borton on the podcast, going from Michigan basketball to football, in depth.

Crawford talked about the highs of a 14-0 start for John Beilein's team, and a football squad that stumbled down the stretch.

Here's what he had to say.


