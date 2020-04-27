Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk NFL Draft, Michigan style, on the podcast.
No fewer than 10 Wolverines went to NFL squads in the draft, although only two were taken in the first rounds. Crawford and Borton reflect on who went where, and what it means in terms of their development at Michigan the past few seasons.
Here's what Crawford had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook