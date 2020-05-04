Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joined the podcast, talking about the viability of football season, and U-M versus OSU quarterbacks. Crawford and senior editor John Borton examined recent developments in the march toward a hoped-for football season. They also discussed Job 1 for the Wolverines if there is one: beating Ohio State, and what that might entail.

Jim Harbaugh continues to look for the right personnel, and the right play sheet, to beat the Buckeyes.

