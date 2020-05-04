News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joined the podcast, talking about the viability of football season, and U-M versus OSU quarterbacks.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton examined recent developments in the march toward a hoped-for football season. They also discussed Job 1 for the Wolverines if there is one: beating Ohio State, and what that might entail.

Jim Harbaugh continues to look for the right personnel, and the right play sheet, to beat the Buckeyes.

Here's what Crawford had to say…


