Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about Jim Harbaugh's open letter, COVID-19 and more.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the Michigan head coach's suggestions for changes to the college football game regarding the NFL. They also continue the ongoing conversation about whether or not there will be football this fall, with input from former Michigan tight end Mark Campbell and U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook