Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford with John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks Michigan football, and who might like to skip the season, on the podcast.
Crawford joins senior editor John Borton to discuss the ever-evolving big picture — will the game be played this fall? But they also delve into the Wolverines on both sides of the football, and pursue a burning question about the Big Ten.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
