{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 13:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

The remake of Michigan's defense will draw plenty of attention as the fall grows closer.

Lansing radio host Tom Crawford joins the podcast, breaking down Michigan's spring football game.

Crawford spoke with senior editor John Borton regarding Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines, their new offense, and Job 1 for 2019 — beating Ohio State.

Here's what Crawford had to say.


