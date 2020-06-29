TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford is back on the podcast, talking Michigan football and who wins more: Brady or Newton?
Crawford and senior editor John Borton make predictions about the early part of the projected schedule for the Wolverines, discussing the elements that could make for a strong opening in a head-turning trio at the start of the Big Ten season.
Here's what Crawford has to say...
