 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 11:11:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford is back on the podcast, talking Michigan football and who wins more: Brady or Newton?

Crawford and senior editor John Borton make predictions about the early part of the projected schedule for the Wolverines, discussing the elements that could make for a strong opening in a head-turning trio at the start of the Big Ten season.

Senior receiver Nico Collins will be looking to tower above opponents this season for Michigan.
Here's what Crawford has to say...


---

