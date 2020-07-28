 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-28 10:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford checks in to talk Michigan football and basketball, on the podcast.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the hoped-for football season, what it means to U-M's seniors, the latest on Michigan basketball, etc.

Jim Harbaugh and his seniors are still looking for a 2020 football season in the fall.
Here's what Crawford has to say…


