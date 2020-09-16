 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-16 10:53:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins a lively podcast session, discussing the return of Michigan football.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton talk about many aspects of the Big Ten's decision about returning to the field Oct. 23-24. They also focus on Michigan, and its readiness to jump into a remanufactured campaign.

Jim Harbaugh delivered a succinct message to his team upon football's return: stay positive, test negative.
Here is what Crawford had to say…


