TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan quarterbacks, offensive line and more.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton also discuss the Wolverines' tough opener at Minnesota, and Crawford makes his projection on a season record for Jim Harbaugh's crew.
Here's what Crawford had to say…
