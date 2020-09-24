 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-24 10:53:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan quarterbacks, offensive line and more.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton also discuss the Wolverines' tough opener at Minnesota, and Crawford makes his projection on a season record for Jim Harbaugh's crew.

Jim Harbaugh has his sights set on Oct. 24 and a difficult opening game at Minnesota.
Jim Harbaugh has his sights set on Oct. 24 and a difficult opening game at Minnesota.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Here's what Crawford had to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}