 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-06 11:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, discussing Michigan's defense and much more.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton sift through defensive coordinator Don Brown's comments from Monday night, as well as talking about quarterback Joe Milton's progress. Crawford also gives his take on the upcoming opener at Minnesota and the season as a whole.

Senior defensive end Kwity Paye is one of the tandem that Don Brown prefers over any other nationally.
Senior defensive end Kwity Paye is one of the tandem that Don Brown prefers over any other nationally. (AP Images)
Here's what Crawford has to say…


{{ article.author_name }}