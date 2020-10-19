Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
It's game week, and Lansing media personality Tom Crawford dives right in, talking Michigan-Minnesota.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss how many points it will take for the Wolverines to take down the Gophers. They also talk about both sides of the line of scrimmage, redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton's starting debut, and more.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
