It's game week, and Lansing media personality Tom Crawford dives right in, talking Michigan-Minnesota. Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss how many points it will take for the Wolverines to take down the Gophers. They also talk about both sides of the line of scrimmage, redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton's starting debut, and more.

Joe Milton will look to unleash some big throws in Michigan's season opener at Minnesota. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

