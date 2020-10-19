 Podcast: John Borton & Tom Crawford Talk Michigan Wolverines Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

It's game week, and Lansing media personality Tom Crawford dives right in, talking Michigan-Minnesota.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss how many points it will take for the Wolverines to take down the Gophers. They also talk about both sides of the line of scrimmage, redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton's starting debut, and more.

Joe Milton will look to unleash some big throws in Michigan's season opener at Minnesota.
Joe Milton will look to unleash some big throws in Michigan's season opener at Minnesota. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Here's what Crawford has to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}