 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-02 16:00:00 -0600') }}

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford hit a new low after U-M's football loss to MSU on Saturday, and talks about it.

Crawford joined senior editor John Borton to discuss the mammoth 27-24 upset by the Spartans at Michigan Stadium. The defeat continues to reverberate through the Michigan fan base, and Crawford talks about both the pain and the concern going forward.

Michigan defensive backs couldn't corral MSU receivers, and that made for a long day of competition.
Here's what Crawford has to say…


---

