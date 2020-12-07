TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford delivers some blunt talk on Jim Harbaugh's path forward, the Ohio State game and more. Crawford and senior editor John Borton delve into the whats, whys, and maybe nots of the game week with the Buckeyes. They also look bigger picture at where the Wolverines are headed.

Jim Harbaugh may or may not lead the Wolverines into Ohio Stadium to face the Buckeyes. (AP Images)

