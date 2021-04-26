 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-26 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, discussing Michigan football.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton get down to the essentials — final record in 2021, offensive and defensive MVPs, best new coaching hire, and a host of other topics, including muted optimism for the coming campaign.

Veteran running back Hassan Haskins will look to help the Wolverines hold off Michigan State this year.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Here's what Crawford has to say…

Embed content not available
---

{{ article.author_name }}