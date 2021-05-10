 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Mo Linguist departure, and more.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the impact of the co-defensive coordinator bolting from Ann Arbor without having coached a game. Other topics include Michigan football's chances in 2021, the impending NIL changes, and more.

Jim Harbaugh hopes to unmask a stronger team in 2021, but the Wolverines have plenty to prove.
Jim Harbaugh hopes to unmask a stronger team in 2021, but the Wolverines have plenty to prove.
Here's what Crawford has to say…

---

