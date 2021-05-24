 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-24 13:57:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking U-M football from 2021 to 1971.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton hone in on the Wolverines' night game against Washington this year, and what it could mean for the season. They also dial it all the way back to the '71 campaign, and an interception that drove Woody Hayes berserk.

Quarterback Cade McNamara hopes to be under center when the Wolverines take on the Huskies.
Here's what Crawford has to say…

