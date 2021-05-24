Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking U-M football from 2021 to 1971.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton hone in on the Wolverines' night game against Washington this year, and what it could mean for the season. They also dial it all the way back to the '71 campaign, and an interception that drove Woody Hayes berserk.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook