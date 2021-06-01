Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking U-M baseball in the NCAAs and football.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton delve into Michigan's at-large entry into the baseball NCAAs, while touching on a host of football topics — offensive line grit, the important of the Washington game, and even start times.
Here's what Crawford has to say …
