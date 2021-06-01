 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-01 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking U-M baseball in the NCAAs and football.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton delve into Michigan's at-large entry into the baseball NCAAs, while touching on a host of football topics — offensive line grit, the important of the Washington game, and even start times.

U-M will be looking to turn near misses into chains movers when it takes the field in 2021.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Here's what Crawford has to say …

---

{{ article.author_name }}