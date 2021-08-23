Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan football just a dozen days away from the opener.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss surprise position group advances, keys to a good start against Western Michigan, and Michigan's chances to push back against some dubious prognostications.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
