Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss surprise position group advances, keys to a good start against Western Michigan, and Michigan's chances to push back against some dubious prognostications.

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan football just a dozen days away from the opener.

Here's what Crawford has to say…

Embed content not available

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook