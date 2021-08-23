 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-23 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan football just a dozen days away from the opener.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss surprise position group advances, keys to a good start against Western Michigan, and Michigan's chances to push back against some dubious prognostications.

Jim Harbaugh will have his team back in action before a packed Michigan Stadium in 12 days.
Jim Harbaugh will have his team back in action before a packed Michigan Stadium in 12 days.
Here's what Crawford has to say…

