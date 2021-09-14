Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, hailing a potent running game he'd hoped to see.
Crawford joined senior editor John Borton, talking about Michigan's ground game, what happens when the Wolverines have to go to the skies, and doing a reassessment of the Wolverines and other Big Ten teams.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
