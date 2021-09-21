Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, opining on how really Michigan's 3-0 start might be.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the start of the Big Ten season, and how much of what the Wolverines have done so far will carry over. They also look at the conference landscape, and what's ahead for Jim Harbaugh's undefeated team.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
