 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-28 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan-Wisconsin, on the road.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton hit all the hot topics — Cade McNamara versus J.J. McCarthy, forcing turnovers, how the Badgers and Wolverines match up, and more. Also, Crawford takes on tough topics such as Michigan going 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2 in its first two road games, coming back-to-back.

Michigan Wolverines football defensive linemen Chris Hinton and Taylor Upshaw
Michigan defensive linemen Chris Hinton and Taylor Upshaw hope to be celebrating come Saturday.

Here's what Crawford has to say…

