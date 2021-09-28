Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan-Wisconsin, on the road. Crawford and senior editor John Borton hit all the hot topics — Cade McNamara versus J.J. McCarthy, forcing turnovers, how the Badgers and Wolverines match up, and more. Also, Crawford takes on tough topics such as Michigan going 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2 in its first two road games, coming back-to-back.

Michigan defensive linemen Chris Hinton and Taylor Upshaw hope to be celebrating come Saturday.

Here's what Crawford has to say…