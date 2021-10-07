Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality is playing hurt this week, but he checks in with a note of caution regarding Michigan-Nebraska.
Crawford sees some trouble coming in Lincoln, with a mobile quarterback to stop, a rabid home crowd and a night atmosphere. Crawford and senior editor John Borton offer up a split decision on how this one will go.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
