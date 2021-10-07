 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality is playing hurt this week, but he checks in with a note of caution regarding Michigan-Nebraska.

Crawford sees some trouble coming in Lincoln, with a mobile quarterback to stop, a rabid home crowd and a night atmosphere. Crawford and senior editor John Borton offer up a split decision on how this one will go.

Michigan Wolverines defenders Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Ross
Michigan Wolverines Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Ross will be front and center in stopping Nebraska.

Here's what Crawford has to say…

