Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford talks about the 6-0 Michigan Wolverines, and the land mines ahead.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton touch on the Wolverines' huge victory at Nebraska, but focus special attention on the back half of the season, including showdowns with Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State. They discuss what Michigan needs to compete with all of those squads.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
