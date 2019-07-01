News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 14:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan will sport plenty of talent at wide receiver this year, including Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking Michigan football and where this offense goes.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton converse about all the unknowns regarding Josh Gattis' offense and its affect on the Wolverines. Also, whether a Tom Brady-Drew Henson situation might develop at quarterback.

Here's what Crawford has to say.


{{ article.author_name }}