Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about Jim Harbaugh's football team.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton explore Crawford's reactions to the Big Ten football meetings in Chicago, the race for the conference title and the ever-edgy feelings between Michigan and Ohio State.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here's what Crawford had to say...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine,@JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and@DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook