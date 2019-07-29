News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about Jim Harbaugh's football team.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton explore Crawford's reactions to the Big Ten football meetings in Chicago, the race for the conference title and the ever-edgy feelings between Michigan and Ohio State.

Jim Harbaugh is looking to lead Michigan past Ohio State and to the Big Ten championship.

Here's what Crawford had to say...


{{ article.author_name }}