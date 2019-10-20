Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Van Bergen and Borton
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen looked at U-M's 28-21 loss at Penn State from every angle, and talks about it on the podcast.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss it all — Michigan's devastating start to the game, its battle back to nearly tie, and the reasons it came up just short. Van Bergen also talks about the mental battle the Wolverines now face going forward.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
