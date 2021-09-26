Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen witnessed some cracks in the armor in the Big Ten opener.
He talks about Michigan's too-exciting 20-13 victory over Rutgers with senior editor John Borton, breaking down what went wrong in the second half to make it so close. Van Bergen also looks ahead to the Wolverines' first road game, at Wisconsin.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
