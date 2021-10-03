Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen talks about Michigan's mammoth victory at Camp Randall Stadium.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss the 5-0 Wolverines, how they overcame a big mistake near the end of the first half and pulled away for a 38-17 win. They also talk about the big quarterback question, and much more.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
