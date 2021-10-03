 Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-03 15:44:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen talks about Michigan's mammoth victory at Camp Randall Stadium.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss the 5-0 Wolverines, how they overcame a big mistake near the end of the first half and pulled away for a 38-17 win. They also talk about the big quarterback question, and much more.

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver A.J. Henning
Freshman wideout A.J. Henning and the Wolverines were flying high at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here's what Van Bergen has to say…

