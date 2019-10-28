Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen talks about the Wolverines' destruction of Notre Dame and what it means going forward.
Van Bergen joined senior editor John Borton to discuss all that Michigan did right, delivering takes on the offensive line's blocking scheme changes, U-M taking care of the football, and more.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook