Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen brings it strong in takes on U-M's win at Indiana, The Game, and more.

Van Bergen joins senior editor John Borton to talk about the Wolverines peaking for a road blowout in Bloomington, with an eye toward what it could mean in the impending biggest game of the year.

Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff are looking to maximize performance for one more week.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…


---

