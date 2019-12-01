Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen minced no words in his heated evaluation of U-M's loss to Ohio State.
Van Bergen talked about it all — the defense, the offense, the discipline, the recruiting, and the mistakes that doomed the Wolverines to a second consecutive blowout loss against the Buckeyes. He also made some hard observations about what needs to happen to right the ship.
Here is what Van Bergen had to say…
