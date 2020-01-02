Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen says U-M looked better than expected versus Alabama — but not good enough.
Van Bergen joined senior editor John Borton to talk about the crucial plays in the Crimson Tide's 35-16 win, along with how the Wolverines were able to build a 16-14 halftime lead. Van Bergen also looks ahead, through the lens of how several younger players performed in this game.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…
