 Michigan Wolverines Football: Talking U-M's Win At Minnesota, Line Play and More
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-25 11:56:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Balas & Skene Post-Minnesota

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene break down U-M's line play and more in a 49-24 win at Minnesota.

Michigan Wolverines Football running back Hassan Haskins celebrates one of his two touchdowns in a win over Minnesota.
Michigan Wolverines Football running back Hassan Haskins celebrates one of his two touchdowns in a win over Minnesota. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

