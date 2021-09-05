 Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Balas & Skene Post-WMU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-05 12:29:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Balas & Skene, Post WMU

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene break down U-M's win over Western Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan trounced Western Michigan Saturday, 47-14.
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan trounced Western Michigan Saturday, 47-14.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}