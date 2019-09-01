News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 12:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk line play and more from U-M's 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee State.

Michigan Wolverines offensive tackle Ryan Hayes started his first game at tackle (AP Images)
