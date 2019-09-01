Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas
Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk line play and more from U-M's 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee State.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook