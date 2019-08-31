News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-31 23:17:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Videos: Harbaugh, Patterson And More

Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Staff Writers

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback Shea Patterson and others talk after a 41-20 win over Middle Tennessee State.

Zvhxx8mwsi0p2cohk898
Tonight was just the seventh home night game ever for the Michigan Wolverines' football program. (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Bcl6gvyuqamjxvwiqexu
Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas

Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow

Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}