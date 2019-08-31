Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Videos: Harbaugh, Patterson And More
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback Shea Patterson and others talk after a 41-20 win over Middle Tennessee State.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas
Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow
Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson
