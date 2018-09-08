Ticker
football

Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Video: Jim Harbaugh On Win Over WMU

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks about his team's 49-3 drubbing of Western Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan improved to 1-1 this year with a win over WMU.
Brandon Brown
