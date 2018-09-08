Michigan didn’t want to merely win. It wanted to dominate, crush and destroy.

Check, check, and check.

While turning Western Michigan’s Broncos into glue, 49-3, isn’t going to wipe out an opening-week loss, it sure beats the alternative. It was the only acceptable option on The Big House table, and the Wolverines gorged themselves.

They piled up 451 total yards to Western Michigan’s 208, led 35-0 at the half, ran the football for 308 yards and pitched a shutout until the Broncos managed an 11th-hour field goal.

All-in-all, the day delivered the expected rout — just what the doctor ordered for a patient seven days into significant pain.

“No question about it, the week of practice was really good,” head coach Jim Harbaugh offered. “There was a feeling everybody wanted to get rid of, and we took nothing for granted, worked really hard all week. That’s where we want to be as a football team. One week at a time. Put in the work, play start to finish.”

When they did, WMU looked finished almost before it started.

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson didn’t just end talk of Michigan’s 364-day TD drought to a wide receiver, he duct-taped its mouth. Patterson gunned a trio of TD passes, two to wide receivers (redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey added another), going 12-for-17 for 125 yards passing.

But the run game really handled the heavy lifting, leaving the Broncos in the starting gate on defense. Senior tailback Karan Higdon piled up 156 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, all of those in the first half. Junior tailback Chris Evans added on 86 in just 10 tries, with a pair of touchdowns.

Higdon out-rushed the Broncos, 156-123, while Michigan’s defense made life miserable all afternoon for WMU quarterback Jon Wassink. He managed a 16-for-34 effort, for a measly 85 yards and one interception.

“I want to bring that intensity,” Higdon assured. “I want to come with a strong mindset, because I know my teammates feed off that. A lot of guys look up to me. I know I have that platform to bring them along with me. Each and every play, I try to be that upbeat person, give it my all, and I know my brothers will follow along that pathway. They did that today.”

Michigan began the rout with Patterson’s 17-yard touchdown toss to redshirt junior tight end Sean McKeon. McKeon took the rollout toss, churning to the northeast corner of The Big House, extending the football just enough to get it across the goal inside the pylon at 7:05 of the first quarter.

Higdon ignited the 81-yard touchdown drive with a 43-yard burst of his own, zig-zagging downfield and missing a 60-yard TD only on a shoestring trip-up. On this day, though, the next chance arrived quicker than The Biggest Loser winner at the following-day pizza buffet.

On Michigan’s very next offensive snap, Higdon swept left, picking up a key block by junior captain left guard Ben Bredeson and racing away on a 67-yard touchdown. The lightning-round touchdown made it 14-0 with 4:11 left in the first, and gave Higdon 121 rushing yards before the first popcorn run for many in the crowd of 110,814.

“The O-line killed it today, so a shout out to those boys,” Higdon said.

Michigan’s defense chased a harried Wassink out of the pocket, forcing a doomed throw over the middle. It hit fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush right in the hands, sticking for a pickoff that gave the Wolverines the ball at the WMU 46.

Two plays later, Michigan began beating a dead Bronco.

This time, junior tailback Chris Evans bolted away up the middle, sprinting in 27 yards for the touchdown. As the seconds ticked away in the first quarter, any upset drama went with them.