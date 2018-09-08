Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Players Speak After 49-3 Victory
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Six Wolverine players spoke after the team's 49-3 blowout victory over Western Michigan this afternoon.
We have their videos below:
Sophomore receiver Nico Collins
Junior running back Chris Evans
Junior defensive end Rashan Gary
Junior quarterback Shea Patterson and senior running back Karan Higdon
Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook