{{ timeAgo('2018-09-08 16:03:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Players Speak After 49-3 Victory

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Regtvcrs5xn2ktmc2bc8
Sophomore receiver Nico Collins caught his first career touchdown this afternoon.
Brandon Brown

Six Wolverine players spoke after the team's 49-3 blowout victory over Western Michigan this afternoon.

We have their videos below:

Sophomore receiver Nico Collins


Junior running back Chris Evans


Junior defensive end Rashan Gary


Junior quarterback Shea Patterson and senior running back Karan Higdon


Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich


Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i
Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

