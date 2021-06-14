Potential U-M Wide Receiver Transfer Daylen Baldwin Is A ‘Special Player'

Southfield (Mich.) High native Daylen Baldwin wasn’t an elite player at Waterford Mott, but he had something many his age didn’t, head coach Chris Fahr recalled — an unbelievable work ethic. That helped him earn the right to play college football, first at Morgan State before transferring to Jackson State in 2019. He caught 16 passes for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown as a freshman in 2017, just scratching the surface of his potential. “I don’t know if you’d say he’s a late bloomer, but he’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever been around,” Fahr reported. “Even when things didn’t go his way, whatever happened — good, bad or in between — he always kept working. That’s why for this to turn out the way it has for him, I’m really happy for him.” RELATED: Michigan Football Preview Magazine Excerpt: Reviewing 2016 Recruiting Class RELATED: Michigan offers Daylen Baldwin

Daylen Baldwin is expected to end up in a Michigan uniform. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Baldwin was the Southwestern Athletic Conference's leading receiver during the 2021 spring season, earning first-team All-SWAC and named league's Newcomer of the Year with 540 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 catches in in only six games playing for head coach Deion Sanders. He notched 130 receiving yards in two games and scoring a touchdown in every contest but one.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!