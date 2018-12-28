Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Former Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen speaks from the heart about player attrition, the bowl and more on the podcast.

Van Bergen knows what it's like to get injured in his final game as a Wolverine, but also how motivated he was to play. He talks about player decisions, and what he's looking to see on game day.

Here's what Van Bergen had to say, with senior editor John Borton.