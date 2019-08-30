News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-30 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen is back for another year of U-M analysis, on the podcast.

Van Bergen delivers a number of takes on the 2019 Wolverines with senior editor John Borton, including plenty of positives and a little concern about what an uptempo offense could mean for the Michigan defense.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown insists his crew has to take care of business, no matter what offense U-M runs.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…


