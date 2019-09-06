Michigan Wolverines Football Pre-Game Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen delivers some strong opinions on cut blocks, defending the option, and more, on the podcast.
Van Bergen talks with senior editor John Borton about the upcoming showdown with Army, and what it will take for Michigan to move into its early bye week at 2-0. He also identifies which Wolverines need to come up big on the defensive side.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
